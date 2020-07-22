Madison County still seeing high rate of coronavirus cases, but hospitalizations are declining

UPDATE: Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson said Madison County went from having a very low rate to a very high rate of coronavirus cases in the last few weeks.

Hudson said two thirds of the cases since March are from the last few weeks. She said this reflects a failure of people not wearing masks and social distancing enough.

Hudson said Madison County hospitals are seeing some decline in the amount of hospitalizations for coronavirus patients. She attributed it to the masking requirement. She also said healthcare workers are becoming ill at the same rate as the general population.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said every day, we seem to learn something new, but as we learn, we are getting better and better. He said we still need to continue doing what we are doing, including social distancing, sanitizing and wearing face masks.

The next news conference is set for Friday at noon.

