Madison County officials hopeful mandatory masking order will decrease coronavirus numbers

UPDATE: Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said information shows that masks and other preventative measures are effective and could help get coronavirus numbers down.

Landers said she’s actively engaged in planning for schools for the upcoming year. She also reminded people to stay at home after being tested until they receive their results and to follow quarantining guidelines.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said he thinks with the mandatory masking ordinance, we’re on the right track and should be able to tell more about if it’s working in the next week. He also said that he doesn’t think anyone would suggest going back and closing the economy.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials in Madison County are discussing their response to the coronavirus pandemic in a news conference on Friday at Huntsville City Hall.

At noon, we expect to hear from Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health and Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

