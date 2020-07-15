Madison County officials urge people to follow coronavirus quarantine guidelines

UPDATE: Madison Mayor Paul Finley said it will take 10 to 14 days for health officials to see if the state’s masking order made a difference. He also talked about the need for people to isolate if they tested positive or are waiting on results.

Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson said she would like to see Madison County off the national watchlist for increases in cases. In the last three days, she said there’s been a slight flattening in the increase of cases.

Hudson also discussed the state’s mandatory masking order announced Wednesday. It goes into effect on Thursday at 5 p.m. She said Madison County has also seen a flattening in the last few days of hospitalizations for patients with coronavirus. She said there are 132 in Madison County.

“However, make no mistake, this is still a serious illness,” Hudson said.

She said 60% of patients in the ICU are on ventilators. She also said the rate of test results coming back positive in Madison County is around 15%, a significant increase over the last two weeks.

Hudson said capacity is becoming an issue for hospitals.

“At this point, we are managing,” she said.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials in Madison County are discussing their response to the coronavirus pandemic in a news conference on Wednesday at Huntsville City Hall.

In a news conference Wednesday morning, Gov. Kay Ivey announced a mandatory masking order for the state that will go into effect on Thursday at 5 p.m. She said in the two-week period from June 29 to July 13, the state’s total number of cases rose by 50%. She also said that the number of hospitalized patients increased significantly.

