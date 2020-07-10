Health officer: Coronavirus cases rising among younger Alabamians

UPDATE: Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said the state is seeing a significant increase overall in cases, but especially in the younger demographic. She said just because you’re young, it’s not a guarantee that you’ll handle the virus well.

“Being young is not a pass for COVID-19,” Landers said.

Landers said we need to do all we can to reduce the spread and prevent ourselves from contracting the virus.

She also said it’s “all hands on deck” for employees with the Alabama Department of Public Health right now.

In the next week or so, hospitals will be able to order their own Remdesivir, a drug that’s been used to treat coronavirus.

Landers said keeping data and the state’s coronavirus dashboard current can sometimes be difficult. She mentioned there are sometimes technical issues that cause delays in updates.

She also said hospitals are managing right now, but they are struggling to keep up.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said numbers are going up significantly, particularly in Madison County. He said that’s why the mandatory masking ordinance is in place in the county.

Battle also thanked people for following the ordinance and wearing masks.

The next Madison County news conference will be on Monday at noon.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials in Madison County are discussing their response to the coronavirus pandemic in a news conference on Friday at Huntsville City Hall.

At noon, we expect to hear from Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Birdwell, Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health and Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.