Alabama health official: Percentage of positive coronavirus tests is declining, but remains too high

UPDATE: Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said she is “somewhat encouraged” by a decline of about 2% in the percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive. She said it’s at 14.5%, which is still very high. She said they’d like it to be less than 10%.

Landers said she thinks that decrease can happen if we continue to be vigilant and follow measures to reduce further spread.

She also said the statewide mandatory masking order does appear to be having an impact.

Landers also brought up the Alabama Department of Public Health’s toolkit for the return to school. You can find that here.

She said the health department is planning another webinar for Aug. 24 to provide educational guidance related to coronavirus, case investigation and contact tracing.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said the area is starting to see better results, but we still have a lot of work to do. He said officials are watching the number of patients in hospitals closely.

Battle also urged people to complete the 2020 Census.

The next news conference is scheduled for Monday at noon.

