CEO of Crestwood Medical Center says Madison County coronavirus cases, hospitalizations seem to be flattening

UPDATE: Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson said the masking compliance seems to be working. She said the daily numbers of new cases and hospitalizations appear to be flattening.

There are 121 people hospitalized with coronavirus in Madison County hospitals.

Hudson also encouraged everyone to get the flu vaccine and coronavirus vaccine, when it’s available, to protect the vulnerable population.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said a great medical system has allowed the community to be hit a little less than others.

Battle said the community is following guidelines well.

“We as a community have to continue to do this,” he said in Monday’s news conference.

Battle said next week, he expects we will see results of alcohol sales being stopped at 11 p.m.

The next news conference is scheduled for Wednesday at noon.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials are holding a news conference about coronavirus Monday afternoon in Huntsville.

At noon, we expect to hear from Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pan Hudson and Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

