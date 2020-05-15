WATCH LIVE: Madison County officials give coronavirus health, government update

Officials in Madison County are discussing their response to the coronavirus pandemic in a news conference on Friday at Huntsville City Hall.
At noon, we expect to hear from Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Birdwell, Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health and Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.
