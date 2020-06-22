Huntsville Hospital says positive coronavirus test results are on the rise

UPDATE: Officials said there’s been an increase in people testing positive. They said 3% of all test results were coming back positive, but now that’s up to about 6%.

More people who are asymptomatic are testing positive for coronavirus.

Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said he continues to worry about testing availability.

Spillers said the symptom seen most frequently is shortness of breath, with 63% of patients experiencing this.

He said with coronavirus antibody testing, very few people are testing positive.

Spillers said masking is a good policy and "it's the single most important thing we can do to minimize the spread of coronavirus. It's an inconvenience, but it's a small price to pay. It keeps your loved ones or others in the population from getting the virus."

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said the spike was expected as things opened back up and it seems to be leveling.

You can watch Monday's news conference here. The next Madison County news conference is scheduled for Friday.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials in Madison County are discussing their response to the coronavirus pandemic in a news conference on Monday at Huntsville City Hall.

At noon, we expect to hear from Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Birdwell, Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers and Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

