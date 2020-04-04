Clear

Madison County leaders urge public to follow CDC, state coronavirus guidelines

Officials in Madison County held a news conference Saturday about the area’s coronavirus outbreak.

Posted: Apr 4, 2020 12:01 PM
Updated: Apr 4, 2020 1:06 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: Dr. Hudson discussed the proper use of masks and the recommendation from the CDC that people wear these in public.

Hudson said people should make sure they are wearing masks correctly and that proper hygiene measures are followed. She said if you’re using cotton masks, make sure to launder them.

Strong urged the public to follow CDC and state guidelines. He reminded that Alabama’s stay-at-home order goes into effect Saturday at 5 p.m. Read more on that here.

Arts Huntsville urges the public to support local artists during this time. You can visit the Arts Huntsville website here.

FROM EARLIER:

We expect to hear from Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong, Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Birdwell, Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson and Arts Huntsville Executive Director Allison Dillon-Jauken.

