Huntsville police: Dozens of officers tested for coronavirus

UPDATE: Huntsville police say dozens of department employees have been tested.

Madison police say they are asking more questions when responding to calls, like if people are sick. They are replacing personal protective equipment and are disinfecting offices.

Madison police say they are communicating with the public through social media platforms. They are taking non-emergency calls by phone. The department’s call volume is down, and arrests are down by 52%.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says its driver’s license service is online now.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the county jail has a full medical staff. It says inmates’ temperatures are taken and they are evaluated when they arrive in the jail. There is a medical ward in the jail, along with isolation cells.

Law enforcement officials are holding a news conference at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on Friday at 10 a.m. to discuss coronavirus in the community.

One coronavirus-related death has been confirmed in Madison County.

