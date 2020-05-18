Huntsville Hospital: About 3% of coronavirus tests coming back positive

UPDATE: Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said there are six inpatients with coronavirus in Madison County. He said there are 10 inpatients with coronavirus across North Alabama, and seven of these are at Helen Keller Hospital.

Spillers said the hospital system is seeing about a 2.8% percent positive rate for people tested for coronavirus.

Spillers said the system is testing some asymptomatic people prior to certain procedures, and one of these people tested positive. He said data is not proving to be true that there are a lot of asymptomatic people with coronavirus in the community.

The Huntsville Hospital system is looking to open coronavirus testing up to asymptomatic people, possibly as soon as later this week. Spillers said most of the results will come back negative.

Spillers said the hospital system has probably performed 2,000 elective procedures in the last two weeks.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said Madison County’s numbers, especially per thousand, are a lot lower than other areas in the state. He said we need to continue to do what has made us a success over the last eight weeks.

The next briefing will be on Wednesday at noon.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials in Madison County are discussing their response to the coronavirus pandemic in a news conference on Monday at Huntsville City Hall.

At noon, we expect to hear from Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Birdwell, Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers and Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.