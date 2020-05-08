More than 3,000 Alabamians diagnosed with coronavirus are no longer symptomatic

UPDATE: Landers said 3,016 people who previously tested positive for coronavirus are either asymptomatic or no longer symptomatic as of May 8.

Landers said the state is bringing on additional staff members for contact tracing. She reminded people to keep social distancing, wearing masks and practicing respiratory hygiene like washing your hands and covering your cough.

Finley said the city has received calls from businesses saying they’re ready to reopen. On May 11, Alabama’s amended Safer at Home order will allow more businesses in the state to reopen. Find the guidelines here.

FROM EARLIER:

Madison County officials are discussing their response to the coronavirus pandemic in a news conference on Friday at Huntsville City Hall.

We expect to hear from Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Birdwell, Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health and Madison Mayor Paul Finley.

