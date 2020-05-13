WATCH: Wednesday update on Coronavirus in Madison County

Madison County EMA Director, Jeff Birdwell stated that as of 11 a.m., there are 10,494 confirmed Coronavirus cases in Alabama and 256 confirmed cases in Madison County, resulting in 4 confirmed deaths.

CEO Huntsville Hospital David Spillers stated that there are currently six patients in the hospital. Five of those are at the Huntsville Hospital and the additional patient is at Crestwood Medical Center. There are an additional 17 inpatients in the regional hospitals.

Yesterday, The Flu and Fever clinic had six additional positive cases. Spillers stated that is the highest number of positive cases we have had on a single day in about a month, and it could possibly result from businesses opening back up. These numbers have not been processed in the state database just yet.