Huntsville mayor: Shelter in place order not needed right now

UPDATE: Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle says a shelter in place order is not something being considered right now. He says if this did happen, there would be a curfew in place.

Battle says most people are following guidelines. Parks are closed in the city right now. He says there were some people trying to play team sports in them this weekend, which is not allowed. The parks are, however, open for walking and running, but people are urged to still use social distancing.

Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers says the hospital system has been seeing 200 to 300 patients a day at its John Hunt Park testing site. He says there are 56 patients awaiting their test results.

The hospital system has seven in-patients, and two of those people are on ventilators. Spillers says he thinks if people comply with CDC and state guidelines, that will be enough.

The Huntsville Hospital system has 100 tests outstanding from LabCorp, which Spillers says is backed up nationally. He says supplies are adequate in the hospitals right now. They are expecting another shipment of supplies this week.

Downtown Huntsville, Inc. urges people to support local businesses by ordering takeout or doing curbside pickup. Emerson reminded people when doing this, they should still be maintaining social distancing, be quick and not gather.

FROM EARLIER:

Madison County officials are discussing the community’s response to the coronavirus outbreak in a news conference on Monday.

We expect to hear from EMA Director Jeff Birdwell, Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and Chad Emerson, the president and CEO Downtown Huntsville, Inc.

