State: More than 1,200 Alabamians recovered from coronavirus

UPDATE: Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said more than 1,200 people to test positive for coronavirus in the state now meet the criteria for being recovered.

Landers said the state’s data is mirroring national data for recoveries. She said we can't relax standards on preventive and protective measures going forward.

Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong said the curve is being flattened because people have listened and responded. He said they are working with the county to have safety measures in place when places start to reopen.

FROM EARLIER:

Health and government leaders in Madison County are giving an update on their coronavirus response in a news conference Friday afternoon.

We expect to hear from Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong, Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Birdwell and Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

