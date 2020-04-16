Huntsville Hospital says ‘don't wait until it’s too late’ to seek medical care

UPDATE: Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said don't wait later than you should to seek healthcare. He said there have been people who came to the hospital after waiting longer than they should have.

“Don't wait until it’s too late,” Spillers said.

There are eight inpatients with coronavirus in Madison County, including seven at Huntsville Hospital and one at Crestwood Medical Center.

Spillers said there are two inpatients in Marshall County with coronavirus. He said they are watching the county closely, due to its large amount of cases.

Spillers also said there are likely more people with coronavirus who are asymptomatic and not getting tested. He said we also need to start looking at people recovering.

There are 120 people in the homeless community in Madison County who have been tested for coronavirus. Those test results have all come back negative so far.

Spillers said a mobile clinic is visiting a North Huntsville church on Thursday, where there are concerns about people having coronavirus symptoms.

More than 5,400 people in Madison County have been tested for coronavirus, according to Spillers. He said rapid testing would be extremely beneficial in managing the pandemic until there is a vaccine.

Spillers thanked the community for donations of hand sanitizer and protective equipment.

Madison Mayor Paul Finley said employees are using administrative leave and teleworking to lower the amount of people at city hall, but they are prepared for it to be fully staffed at the end of the month.

Finley said he met with Madison City Schools Thursday morning about distance learning. He said participation has been high.

Finley said they’ve realized they can't do as much via online learning as in a classroom. He also said the district has grown by 458 students since May of last year.

FROM EARLIER:

Health and government leaders in Madison County are giving an update on their coronavirus response in a news conference Thursday afternoon.

We expect to hear from Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers, Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Birdwell and Madison Mayor Paul Finley.

Find more coverage on the coronavirus pandemic here.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.