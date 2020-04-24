State: About 1,750 Alabamians recovered from coronavirus

UPDATE: Dr. Karen Landers says about 1,750 people who tested positive for coronavirus are now considered recovered.

Landers said the state is expanding its contact investigation pool by using students from schools of public health. She said this will allow officials to rapidly determine people who have been exposed.

Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong said the county is modifying operations to protect people and follow guidelines. These include measures like masks and Plexiglas barriers. He said the county will share its plan soon.

FROM EARLIER:

Madison County leaders are discussing their response to the coronavirus pandemic in a news conference on Friday at Huntsville City Hall.

Speakers include Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong, Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Birdwell and Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

