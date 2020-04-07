Huntsville’s Crestwood Medical Center has less than 31 patients under investigation for coronavirus

UPDATE: Dr. Pam Hudson with Crestwood Medical Center said less than 30 patients are under investigation for coronavirus. She said people are being discharged home.

According to Hudson, about 13 patients have been discharged from area hospitals.

Hudson said supplies are adequate right now, and universal masking is in place at hospitals. Crestwood is doing daily temperature checks on people coming into the building.

Hudson said people should wear masks if they can’t maintain a six-foot distance around other people. She said you should wear these correctly over your mouth and nose and keep them clean.

Commission Chairman Dale Strong thanked first responders and healthcare workers for being on the frontlines during the outbreak. He reminded people to social distance and practice proper hygiene to prevent the virus from spreading.

