Huntsville Hospital to distribute 250,000 face masks in the community

UPDATE: Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said the system ordered 250,000 masks to distribute in the community.

Spillers said more than 10,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in the region. He said there are six inpatients with coronavirus at Huntsville Hospital and 18 inpatients across North Alabama.

In the Huntsville Hospital system, 67 inpatients have been discharged.

Spillers said the system tested 250 people for coronavirus on Tuesday, which is up a bit. He also said the system is resuming elective procedures.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said the city is working to correctly interpret the new state health order. He said universal masking will not be implemented, but people are encouraged to wear them, particularly if they can’t maintain social distancing.

Battle said we have 26 active coronavirus cases confirmed in the county, as of Wednesday, April 29. He said he expects there’s been a $15 million hit so far for businesses in the city.

Battle said we are through the first stage of flattening the curve and we need to maintain this. He also said there is a large backlog of cases at the Madison County Courthouse, which is set to reopen on May 4.

