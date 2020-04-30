City of Madison extends local state of emergency through May 18

UPDATE: Madison Mayor Paul Finley said the city’s State of Local Emergency is extended through May 18. This allows the city to make decisions quickly without going through the usual red tape.

The city originally declared the local state of emergency in mid-March.

Finley said the city spent money on masking and will have masks to support the community with.

Crestwood Medical Center CEO Pam Hudson said the number of coronavirus cases is well within the hospital capacity in Madison County. She said they’re welcoming back elective procedures.

Hudson said patients and employees will be wearing masks and social distancing. She said they will try to screen patients over the phone before they come to the hospital.

Hudson also urged people not to delay essential medical care.

FROM EARLIER:

Madison County officials are discussing their response to the coronavirus pandemic in a news conference on Thursday at Huntsville City Hall.

We expect to hear from Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Birdwell, Crestwood Medical CEO Dr. Pam Hudson and Madison Mayor Paul Finley.

