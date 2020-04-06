CEO: Huntsville Hospital system has tested 7,434 patients for coronavirus

UPDATE: Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said the system currently has 11 inpatients for coronavirus.

Spillers said the hospital has created more capacity as a precaution for an influx of patients. It’s tested 7,434 patients for coronavirus at its North Alabama hospitals.

According to Spillers, Huntsville Hospital now has better testing abilities.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle announced the city has extended its local state of emergency until April 27 at 5 p.m. The city council declared a state of emergency on March 26, and Monday’s resolution extends it by three weeks.

