Madison County Commission Chairman Dale W. Strong will host a Madison County/Huntsville-area coronavirus news conference at noon Saturday at Huntsville City Hall.
Strong will join Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Birdwell and Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers to update the community on the continued local government and business response to the coronavirus emergency.
Watch live on WAAY 31 and WAAYTV.com
Related Content
- WATCH LIVE: Madison County, Huntsville officials update on coronavirus impact
- Madison County officials update community on coronavirus impact
- WATCH: Madison County officials hold news conference about coronavirus
- WATCH: Saturday update on coronavirus in Madison County
- Lincoln County, TN officials discuss coronavirus impact
- WATCH: Morgan County officials discuss coronavirus response
- UPDATE: Madison County has 36 coronavirus cases
- Mayors of Huntsville, Madison update public on coronavirus response
- Officials: Madison County coronavirus patient visited local emergency department
- WATCH: White House update on coronavirus
Scroll for more content...