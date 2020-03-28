WATCH LIVE: Madison County, Huntsville officials update on coronavirus impact

Clear
Posted: Mar 28, 2020 11:58 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Madison County Commission Chairman Dale W. Strong will host a Madison County/Huntsville-area coronavirus news conference at noon Saturday at Huntsville City Hall.

Strong will join Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Birdwell and Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers to update the community on the continued local government and business response to the coronavirus emergency.

