Madison County Commission extends state of local emergency to May 1

UPDATE: The Madison County Commission has extended the state of local emergency to May 1.

The state of emergency allows local government officials to make decisions quickly and cut through the red tape.

All commissioners voted in favor of Monday’s resolution.

The commission said police and the Madison County sheriff are meeting sometime this week to talk about the stay-at-home order.

Officials say the volume of trash has increased because more people are at home, but it’s manageable. Each member that works at the sanitation department is in a designated vehicle. They don't go into the office.

Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill has had multiple at-home deaths that could be coronavirus related, and he requested testing material.

The county said it found a vendor for masks and it's ordered handheld thermometers.

FROM EARLIER:

The county declared the emergency on March 18. If the resolution is approved at Monday's meeting, it will be in effect until May 1.

The county declared the emergency on March 18. If the resolution is approved at Monday’s meeting, it will be in effect until May 1.

