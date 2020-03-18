UPDATE: The Madison County Commission has approved a state of emergency due to coronavirus.
FROM EARLIER:
The Madison County Commission is voting Wednesday on declaring a state of emergency.
A county state of emergency allows local officials to make changes quickly without the commission chair having to go through a vote.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.
Tap here to submit questions for experts to answer 6 p.m. Thursday during WAAY 31’s coronavirus special
Tap here for more information on coronavirus and to sign up for WAAY 31’s daily coronavirus newsletter
Related Content
- Madison County Commission declares state of emergency amid coronavirus outbreak
- Morgan County Commission declares state of emergency to deal with coronavirus
- Morgan County Commission approves state of emergency due to coronavirus
- Tennessee governor declares emergency over coronavirus
- Huntsville, Madison mayors seek state of emergency declarations to fight coronavirus
- Commissions for Madison, Morgan Counties to vote on states of emergency
- Officials: Madison County coronavirus patient visited local emergency department
- President Trump declares national emergency for coronavirus response
- US Capitol closing to public until April amid coronavirus outbreak
- Veterans Affairs' staffing shortage raises concerns amid coronavirus outbreak
Scroll for more content...