Madison County Commission declares state of emergency amid coronavirus outbreak

UPDATE: The Madison County Commission has approved a state of emergency due to coronavirus.

FROM EARLIER:

The Madison County Commission is voting Wednesday on declaring a state of emergency.

A county state of emergency allows local officials to make changes quickly without the commission chair having to go through a vote.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

Tap here to submit questions for experts to answer 6 p.m. Thursday during WAAY 31’s coronavirus special

Tap here for more information on coronavirus and to sign up for WAAY 31’s daily coronavirus newsletter