Madison County Commission declares state of emergency amid coronavirus outbreak

The Madison County Commission voted Wednesday to declare a state of emergency.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 10:04 AM
Updated: Mar 18, 2020 10:17 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: The Madison County Commission has approved a state of emergency due to coronavirus.

FROM EARLIER: 

The Madison County Commission is voting Wednesday on declaring a state of emergency.

A county state of emergency allows local officials to make changes quickly without the commission chair having to go through a vote.

