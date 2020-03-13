Limestone County officials discuss preparations for coronavirus

UPDATE: Officials say they are keeping in contact with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The Athens mayor has been asked to serve on the governor’s task force and will take part in weekly meetings. This will begin Monday morning.

Schools say they are preparing to close if necessary. They say they must answer directly to the Alabama Department of Education, and they feel well prepared.

Athens-Limestone Hospital says it is lowering non-essential foot traffic, limiting visitors, implementing screening guidelines, suspending job shadowing, suspending unnecessary deliveries, suspending sales reps, rescheduling conferences and classes on and off campus and suspending any business travel.

Athens State University says it will issue an announcement on Friday.

----------

FROM EARLIER:

The Limestone County Emergency Management Agency is holding a news conference Friday morning with local officials to discuss the area’s plans regarding coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.