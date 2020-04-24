Nearly 900 people tested for coronavirus by Athens-Limestone Hospital

UPDATE: Athens-Limestone Hospital says it has three coronavirus-positive inpatients in the ICU. It’s tested more than 865 people for coronavirus as of Friday morning.

The hospital says less patients are coming through its fever and flu clinic for testing.

Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks says he is part of a league of municipalities task force that meets weekly about the coronavirus.

The Limestone County Emergency Management Agency says it’s received 100 donated face masks.

Glass barriers are being installed in some county offices.

Around 3,500 meals are being handed out a day from Athens City Schools.

FROM EARLIER:

Athens and Limestone County officials are giving an update on their local coronavirus response in a news conference Friday afternoon.

We expect to hear from representatives with Athens-Limestone Hospital and local schools.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

Find more coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.