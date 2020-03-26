WATCH LIVE: Limestone County Coronavirus Task Force holds news conference

Clear
The Limestone County Coronavirus Task Force is holding a news conference on Thursday at 1 p.m.

Posted: Mar 26, 2020 1:02 PM
Updated: Mar 26, 2020 1:11 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: Limestone County government buildings are closed to the public. The public should use online and phone services. County employees continue to work.

People are urged to use social distancing and stay home if sick.

FROM EARLIER:

During this news conference, we will hear from Dr. Nauman Qureshi and Dr. Paul Fry on behalf of Athens-Limestone Hospital.

