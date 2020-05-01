Lawrence County Courthouse reopening on May 11 with new safety guidelines

UPDATE: The Lawrence County Courthouse will reopen on May 11 with safety measures in place.

There will be a maximum of 10 non-county employees allowed in the courthouse at a time. Officials will control the entry and exit of non-county employees.

A station will be in place at the main entrance to monitor people entering, and two tents will be placed outside the main entrance.

There will be a ticket dispenser for people to take a number in case they need to sit in their vehicle while waiting to enter the courthouse.

People will be distanced six feet apart from each other.

The sheriff's office will monitor the inside of the courthouse, and people will be asked what their business is there.

Glass barriers are going to be installed in the building.

The commission will meet again this coming Friday.

FROM EARLIER:

The Lawrence County Commission is meeting Friday morning to discuss a plan to reopen the courthouse.

The courthouse has been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. We’re told Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency Director Johnny Cantrell, who passed away from a blood clot Friday morning, came up with the plan to reopen the courthouse.

We’ll keep you updated on the commission’s decision on air and online.

You can find more coverage of the pandemic here.