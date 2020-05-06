WATCH LIVE: Lauderdale County news conference about coronavirus, small businesses

UPDATE: The City of Florence is giving coronavirus relief grants to local, small businesses.

The city says “Florence First” grants are available for businesses burdened with loans during the pandemic. It’s funded under the CARES act, and the city has $187,000 available.

According to the city, applicants should focus on two months of eligible expenditures. It says grantees will be selected based upon a point system. Applications with the highest scores will be recommended for funding.

You can apply for the grant here. To find more information, send an email to cdbg@florenceal.org.

FROM EARLIER:

The City of Florence is holding a news conference at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

We expect to hear from Florence Mayor Steve Holt and City of Florence Planning and Community Development Director Melissa Bailey on an announcement about small businesses.

University of North Alabama President Dr. Kenneth Kitts, EMA Director George Grabryan and Lauderdale County Chairman Danny Pettus are expected to speak about the coronavirus pandemic.

