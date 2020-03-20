Huntsville leaders hold news conference on community coronavirus response

UPDATE: Officials say they have an investigative procedure to ensure patients who have coronavirus and their close contacts receive correct information and that they quarantine to reduce spread.

They say people without symptoms do not need to be tested.

Health professionals continue to urge the public to use social distancing. They say there will be additional guidance on Thursday’s statewide health order going forward.

People should use online and phone services if possible.

Alabama Food Bank Association Executive Director Laura Lester says schools have stepped up in the fight against hunger. She says you can help food banks with monetary contributions.

City of Huntsville government leaders and health officials held a news conference on Friday about the community’s coronavirus response.

Madison County Emergency Management Director Jeff Birdwell, Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health, Madison Mayor Paul Finley and Alabama Food Bank Association Executive Director Laura Lester spoke at the news conference.

