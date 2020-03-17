Officials: Madison County coronavirus patient visited local emergency department

UPDATE: Officials say the patient confirmed to have coronavirus in Madison County was in the emergency department at one of the county's hospitals. The patient is self quarantining at home.

Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers says there are issues with lab vendors’ availability to provide test kits, and drive-up testing is on hold for now.

Officials are planning to open up an urgent care center that will be near Huntsville Hospital. It will be for people with respiratory and flu concerns.

There are daily calls among health care facilities. Officials are looking to move patients from Huntsville Hospital to outlying hospitals if needed.

Hospitals are very busy. Officials remind that the flu is still out there, and other medical problems have not stopped.

--------------

FROM EARLIER:

Mayor Tommy Battle is holding a briefing on Tuesday about the City of Huntsville's coronavirus response.

Battle is giving daily briefings through Friday. They will be at 12 p.m. every day in the Huntsville City Council Chambers on Fountain Circle.

On Monday, the council voted to declare a local state of emergency, which gives Battle power to make decisions quickly if he needs to do so. Read more on that here.

