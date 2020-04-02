Huntsville’s Crestwood Medical Center says it looks like coronavirus cases are flattening

UPDATE: Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson said it looks like cases are flattening out. She said there are 14 patients under investigation at area hospitals.

Hudson said there are enough beds and supplies right now.

Homemade masks are optional at Crestwood Medical Center. Hudson said the hospital is not issuing a policy right now ordering that everyone in the hospital needs to wear a mask.

Hudson said every day is a hazard duty day for health care workers during the outbreak.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said if we continue to comply with CDC and state guidelines, we’ll be in “great shape.” He said the city continues to monitor parks. He also reminded that team sports are not allowed right now.

Battle said the hospitality and lodging industries are being hit hard in the community right now. He said the city is looking at programs to help.

Clay Vandiver, the president and CEO of United Way of Madison County, said the organization is still working to provide help over the phone. You can dial 2-1-1 to talk to the organization.

Vandiver said United Way can assist with paying bills and providing food. A coronavirus assistance fund has been created to help the community. You can donate here.

Huntsville government and health officials are giving an update Thursday on coronavirus in the community.

We expect to hear from EMA Director Jeff Birdwell, Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and Clay Vandiver, the president and CEO of United Way of Madison County.

