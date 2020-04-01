New policy will require everyone in Huntsville Hospital to wear a mask

UPDATE: Huntsville Hospital is implementing a policy that everyone inside the hospital must wear a mask. It is working to get the supplies to make this possible. The hospital said Crestwood Medical Center is working to implement a similar policy.

Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said 400 people were tested for coronavirus on Tuesday in Madison County. He said they are meeting the demand for tests.

So far, Spillers said almost 4,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in Madison County. He said there is a positive test rate of 2.4% in North Alabama.

There are eight inpatients in Madison County, and they are not on ventilators. Spillers said five inpatients have been discharged since the outbreak started.

Spillers said supplies are in demand, and the U.S. should not be shipping supplies to other countries.

County Commission Chairman Dale Strong said precautions must be taken to prevent further spread of the virus. He reminded the public that most county services are available online here.

Census Liaison Connie Graham said most people should have received their census invitation already. She said this can be completed online, by phone or through the mail. You can find more information here.

