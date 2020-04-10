Clear
BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump, Coronavirus Task Force speak at White House Full Story
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory View Alerts

Madison County Sheriff’s Office sees increase in domestic violence calls during coronavirus outbreak

Officials in Huntsville and Madison County held a news conference on Friday about the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: Apr 10, 2020 12:00 PM
Updated: Apr 10, 2020 12:44 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said the department is seeing an increase in domestic violence calls.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said some patients with coronavirus who were hospitalized in critical condition have been released.

Right now, eviction papers are not being served due to the hard times on the economy.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials in Huntsville and Madison County are holding a news conference on Friday about the coronavirus pandemic.

We expect to hear from Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell, Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner, Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health and Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

Find more coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events