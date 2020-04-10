Madison County Sheriff’s Office sees increase in domestic violence calls during coronavirus outbreak

UPDATE: Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said the department is seeing an increase in domestic violence calls.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said some patients with coronavirus who were hospitalized in critical condition have been released.

Right now, eviction papers are not being served due to the hard times on the economy.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials in Huntsville and Madison County are holding a news conference on Friday about the coronavirus pandemic.

We expect to hear from Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell, Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner, Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health and Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

Find more coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here.