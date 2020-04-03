Madison police: Less crime reported during coronavirus outbreak

UPDATE: Madison police said overall crime is down 52% right now.

Madison Police Chief David Jernigan said there has been some misunderstanding with the state health order about what is or isn’t deemed “essential.” He said the department continues to communicate with the public through its social media accounts.

Jernigan said officers are asking questions when responding to calls, and they are trying to conduct as much business outside as possible.

Madison Mayor Paul Finley said the city is getting a lot of questions about driver's license operations. You can find more information on that here.

Finley said people need to have patience during this time and watch for and report any scams they encounter.

Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said the state is coordinating on the local level about having adequate tests and personal protective equipment.

She said on Friday, we can expect to find more information on the department's dashboard about hospitalization rates and hospital data in the state.

Landers said Alabama has a 15% hospitalization rate for coronavirus patients.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials in Huntsville and Madison County are speaking in a news conference Friday morning about the area’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

As of Friday morning, Madison County has the second largest amount of cases in the state. See a breakdown of cases by county here.

We expect to hear from local health and government leaders.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

You can find more coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here.