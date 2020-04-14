Huntsville Hospital CEO: Thousands tested for coronavirus across North Alabama

UPDATE: Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said there are six inpatients at Huntsville Hospital’s main campus. He said there is one at Madison Hospital and one at Crestwood Medical Center.

Spillers said there are nine more in the system’s regional North Alabama facilities. There are eight hospitalized patients awaiting their coronavirus test results.

Huntsville Hospital has discharged 19 inpatients home. Spillers said he believes Crestwood discharged another two patients.

Huntsville Hospital has tested more than 5,100 people in Madison County and 8,000 across North Alabama. He said this is probably leading the state, but our region is identifying cases sooner and isolating sooner.

Spillers said he doesn’t think things will be fully back to normal until a vaccine is developed, which won’t be in the near future.

For the most part, Spillers said there is adequate equipment right now.

Madison Mayor Paul Finley said city hall is still open, and police, firefighters and EMS are still working. He said the city continues to see people use online and phone services, and he asks they keep doing this.

Finley said stay home if you can, especially if you are sick.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials in Huntsville and Madison County are holding a news conference on Tuesday about the coronavirus pandemic.

The news conference will begin at noon at Huntsville City Hall.

