Huntsville Hospital: About 4% of North Alabama coronavirus tests have come back positive

UPDATE: Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said 275 people were tested for coronavirus on Monday. More than 160 people were tested on Tuesday. He said this is the highest amount since March.

According to Spillers, 3.81% of tests have had positive results in the region. He said more than 40 patients have been discharged in North Alabama, including patients on ventilators.

Spillers said there are currently not enough resources to test everyone. He also said there have been no positive test results in the area’s homeless community.

Madison Mayor Paul Finley reminded people to participate in the 2020 Census. He said right now, there is about a 60% participation rate in the area.

Kim Ogle with Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama talked about Take 5 to Give $5, in conjunction with Giving Tuesday on May 5. Toyota donated $50,000 into the fund, and its goal is to raise $500,000.

WAAY 31 is partnering with Toyota and the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber to support Take 5 to Give $5 for The Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville. You can find more information on this here.

