Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Huntsville now testing homeless community for coronavirus

Huntsville is now testing people in the homeless community for coronavirus.

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 12:00 PM
Updated: Apr 13, 2020 12:47 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said officials are now checking for coronavirus cases in Huntsville’s homeless community. There were 17 people tested, and they are awaiting results.

Dr. Pam Hudson said Crestwood Medical Center has nine patients hospitalized with coronavirus. There are 24 patients under investigation in the hospital.

Hudson said the numbers are slightly up from last week, and the next 7 to 14 days are the predicted surge time. She reminded people to wear masks and follow guidelines like social distancing.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials in the city of Huntsville and Madison County are discussing the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the area.

They are speaking in a news conference Monday afternoon at Huntsville City Hall.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

Find more coverage on coronavirus here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events