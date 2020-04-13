Huntsville now testing homeless community for coronavirus

UPDATE: Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said officials are now checking for coronavirus cases in Huntsville’s homeless community. There were 17 people tested, and they are awaiting results.

Dr. Pam Hudson said Crestwood Medical Center has nine patients hospitalized with coronavirus. There are 24 patients under investigation in the hospital.

Hudson said the numbers are slightly up from last week, and the next 7 to 14 days are the predicted surge time. She reminded people to wear masks and follow guidelines like social distancing.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials in the city of Huntsville and Madison County are discussing the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the area.

They are speaking in a news conference Monday afternoon at Huntsville City Hall.

