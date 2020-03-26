Madison County Emergency Management says it’s aware of coronavirus-related death in the county

UPDATE: The Madison County Emergency Management Agency says it was made aware of a possible coronavirus-related death in Madison County by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Huntsville police say the virus is changing the way officers work. The department says friends in public safety at Huntsville Fire and Rescue provided protective masks, gloves and hand sanitizer.
The police department says it has a liberal go home policy. Extra officers are now patrolling, because school resource officers aren’t needed in schools right now, so they can help out.
Police have reduced training, stopped roll call and don’t congregate anymore.
FROM EARLIER:
Officials in Madison County are holding a news conference Thursday at noon to discuss coronavirus in the community.
Stay with WAAY 31 for updates on air and online.
