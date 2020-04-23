Crestwood Medical Center CEO says we’re in containment phase of coronavirus outbreak

UPDATE: Crestwood Medical Center CEO Pam Hudson said the hospital has its lowest number of hospitalized patients since the outbreak started. She said she thinks we’re in the containment phase.

Hudson also said Marshall County is experiencing a different process than Madison County. Marshall County has been called a hot spot for coronavirus cases.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said when businesses reopen, it will be done slowly.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials in Huntsville and Madison County are updating the public on Thursday about coronavirus cases in the area.

We expect to hear from Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Birdwell, Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson and Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

You can find more coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.