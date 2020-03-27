Clear
BREAKING NEWS Redstone Federal Credit Union says employee has coronavirus Full Story
BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Huntsville, Madison County leaders discuss area coronavirus cases Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

WATCH LIVE: 13 Redstone Arsenal employees test positive for coronavirus

One coronavirus-related death has been confirmed in Madison County.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 12:00 PM
Updated: Mar 27, 2020 12:19 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: The Redstone Arsenal confirmed 13 of their employees tested positive for the coronavirus. 

All employees were counted by the Alabama Department of Health. 

Lt. Gen. Edward Daly says none of the employees who tested positive live on the Arsenal. 

-----

Madison County government and health officials are discussing the community’s response to coronavirus.

At a news conference on Friday, we expect to hear from EMA Director Jeff Birdwell, Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health, Madison Mayor Paul Finley and Lt. Gen. Edward Daly from Redstone Arsenal.

One coronavirus-related death has been confirmed in Madison County.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

Tap here for more information on coronavirus and to sign up for WAAY 31’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 77°
Decatur
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events