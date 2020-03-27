WATCH LIVE: 13 Redstone Arsenal employees test positive for coronavirus

UPDATE: The Redstone Arsenal confirmed 13 of their employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

All employees were counted by the Alabama Department of Health.

Lt. Gen. Edward Daly says none of the employees who tested positive live on the Arsenal.

-----

Madison County government and health officials are discussing the community’s response to coronavirus.

At a news conference on Friday, we expect to hear from EMA Director Jeff Birdwell, Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health, Madison Mayor Paul Finley and Lt. Gen. Edward Daly from Redstone Arsenal.

One coronavirus-related death has been confirmed in Madison County.

