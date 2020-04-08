Huntsville Hospital creating database of healthcare workers in preparation for coronavirus surge

UPDATE: Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said the hospital has 11 inpatients currently. He said there are 15 more inpatients in the region.

Spillers said Athens is a hotspot with four inpatients there. The hospital system is sending a specialist there on Wednesday to take a look at the patients.

Spillers said the hospital is having success for patients in the hospital who are under investigation for coronavirus. There are 11 currently, and they are being treated as if they do have coronavirus.

The hospital is doing surge and capacity planning. It’s created a link where medical professionals in the community can enter their information in case they are needed if there is a surge in the amount of cases.

Huntsville Hospital is creating a database of the healthcare workers. If you’d like to enter your information, you can do so here or by calling 256-817-1111.

Spillers said he doesn’t think a surge will happen, but they have to prepare in case. He said officials now expect the peak in cases to be less than initially thought.

The Huntsville Hospital system tested 300 patients systemwide on Tuesday. It is coordinating to start testing people in the homeless community.

Madison Mayor Paul Finley said traffic in the city is quiet. He said city services are available online or by phone.

Finley said we're doing the right things to prevent the spread of coronavirus and need to continue doing so. He also reminded people to not go grocery shopping in groups. He said they should go alone.

FROM EARLIER:

Health and government leaders in Madison County are speaking at a news conference on Wednesday about their response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

Find more coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here.