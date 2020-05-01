Huntsville starts distributing face masks in the community

UPDATE: Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said masks are being distributed in the community to schools, people riding city buses and senior centers, among other areas.

Battle said there are 10 coronavirus-positive patients in local hospitals and two patients on ventilators.

Dr. Karen Landers said more testing capabilities are coming on board.

Landers said the Alabama Department of Public Health is carrying out contact tracing for people who tested positive for coronavirus. The department is using health professionals and medical students to do this.

FROM EARLIER:

Madison County officials are discussing their response to the coronavirus pandemic in a news conference on Friday at Huntsville City Hall.

We expect to hear from Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Birdwell, Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health and Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

