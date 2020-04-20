Huntsville Hospital CEO: Initial spike in coronavirus cases expected when businesses reopen

UPDATE: Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said when businesses reopen, an initial spike in cases is expected due to people not following guidelines.

Spillers said there are seven coronavirus-positive inpatients at Huntsville Hospital. He said there are 14 more coronavirus-positive inpatients in the region.

Spillers said officials are still watching Marshall County and have concerns about the area. He said there are a lot of positive cases for the population size.

There are six coronavirus-positive inpatients in Boaz.

Spillers said it’s going well with testing members of the homeless community. There have been no positive coronavirus test results in the homeless community currently.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said there will be a slow rollout of opening businesses. He said the Mayors Association is one of many groups talking to the governor about how to reopen businesses.

Battle said the city will follow state guidelines when it comes to reopening. He said he thinks this will happen in the first week of May with a phased approach so people can stay separated and prevent spreading the virus.

FROM EARLIER:

Madison County and Huntsville city officials are holding a news briefing about coronavirus on Monday at city hall.

We expect discussion on their plan to reopen our area.

Gov. Kay Ivey has eight days to submit her decision on what Alabama will do once the stay-at-home order expires on April 30. Municipalities and counties across the state are submitting their recommendations to the governor on what reopening should look like.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said leaders from our area would send a joint set of suggestions down to Montgomery.

