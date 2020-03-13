Huntsville Hospital holds news conference about coronavirus preparations

UPDATE: Huntsville Hospital says there is a lot of misinformation going around. The system will post official updates to https://www.huntsvillehospital.org/.

About 25 people have been tested at Huntsville Hospital so far. Five tests were sent off on Thursday and are not back yet.

Huntsville Hospital says testing is expanding rapidly.

The hospital system is limiting visitation to patients. It’s also reminding people to wash their hands and sanitize.

Officials say they are trying to protect the most vulnerable, and people should be smart and use common sense.

Huntsville Hospital says its staff knows how to handle situations and protect themselves. All business travel has been cancelled for staff.

Officials urge people not to come to the ER with a fever.

FROM EARLIER:

Huntsville Hospital is holding a news conference on Friday about coronavirus, or COVID-19, preparations.

