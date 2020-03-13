Clear
BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: President Trump expected to announce emergency steps for coronavirus response Full Story

Huntsville Hospital holds news conference about coronavirus preparations

About 25 people have been tested at Huntsville Hospital so far. Five tests were sent off on Thursday and are not back yet.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 12:50 PM
Updated: Mar 13, 2020 1:46 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: Huntsville Hospital says there is a lot of misinformation going around. The system will post official updates to https://www.huntsvillehospital.org/.

About 25 people have been tested at Huntsville Hospital so far. Five tests were sent off on Thursday and are not back yet.

Huntsville Hospital says testing is expanding rapidly.

The hospital system is limiting visitation to patients. It’s also reminding people to wash their hands and sanitize.

Officials say they are trying to protect the most vulnerable, and people should be smart and use common sense.

Huntsville Hospital says its staff knows how to handle situations and protect themselves. All business travel has been cancelled for staff.

Officials urge people not to come to the ER with a fever.

--------------------

FROM EARLIER:

Huntsville Hospital is holding a news conference on Friday about coronavirus, or COVID-19, preparations.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events