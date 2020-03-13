UPDATE: Huntsville Hospital says there is a lot of misinformation going around. The system will post official updates to https://www.huntsvillehospital.org/.
About 25 people have been tested at Huntsville Hospital so far. Five tests were sent off on Thursday and are not back yet.
Huntsville Hospital says testing is expanding rapidly.
The hospital system is limiting visitation to patients. It’s also reminding people to wash their hands and sanitize.
Officials say they are trying to protect the most vulnerable, and people should be smart and use common sense.
Huntsville Hospital says its staff knows how to handle situations and protect themselves. All business travel has been cancelled for staff.
Officials urge people not to come to the ER with a fever.
--------------------
FROM EARLIER:
Huntsville Hospital is holding a news conference on Friday about coronavirus, or COVID-19, preparations.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.
Related Content
- Huntsville Hospital holds news conference about coronavirus preparations
- Huntsville gyms preparing to deal with coronavirus
- Huntsville, Madison schools prepare for possible coronavirus outbreak
- Limestone County officials discuss preparations for coronavirus
- Alabama public health officials hold coronavirus briefing
- Huntsville City Schools address coronavirus rumors
- Huntsville Havoc season suspended over coronavirus concerns
- Alabama health and education officials discuss preparation for coronavirus
- Oakwood University considers online classes as it prepares for coronavirus
- 4 from Alabama A&M self-isolating after attending same conference as coronavirus patient