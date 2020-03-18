Huntsville Hospital discusses coronavirus, new clinic

UPDATE: Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers says the system hopes to open multiple local testing locations.

Spillers says there are no supply shortages currently, and people who are being denied testing are not symptomatic and do not meet criteria. He says the state reinforces this.

In the conference, Spillers addressed how the hospital system is working to align resources with what experts around the world are saying. He says evidence shows if we don't manage this appropriately, there could be a major problem.

According to Spillers, more resources are being offered around the country to "hotspots," and North Alabama is not considered a hotspot currently.

Right now, there are 46 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama. No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the state.

------------

FROM EARLIER:

Huntsville Hospital is holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon to give an update on coronavirus and a new fever and flu clinic.

The hospital is now seeing patients at the clinic, and doctors are able to test for coronavirus there.

The clinic officially opened at 9 a.m. Wednesday right across the street from the hospital on Governors Drive.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates on this conference.

Tap here to submit questions for experts to answer 6 p.m. Thursday during WAAY 31’s coronavirus special

Tap here for more information on coronavirus and to sign up for WAAY 31’s daily coronavirus newsletter