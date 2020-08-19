Madison County leaders urge people to continue coronavirus precautions, say numbers remain flat

UPDATE: Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said there are 169 people with coronavirus hospitalized in North Alabama. He said they discharged 47 inpatients with coronavirus in the last few days and admitted 51 new inpatients with coronavirus.

Spillers said numbers are remaining relatively flat.

There are 92 inpatients with coronavirus in Madison County facilities, with 78 at Huntsville Hospital and 14 at Madison Hospital.

There are six inpatients with coronavirus at Crestwood Medical Center.

Spillers said there’s not much change in numbers throughout the region, but there is a slight uptick in the Shoals area, including at Helen Keller Hospital.

He said the number of people testing positive and hospitalizations continue to go down. He said less than 1% of asymptomatic people getting tested are receiving positive results.

Spillers also said the hospital system is meeting testing demand at its Fever and Flu Clinic on Governors Drive.

He said 96 employees are out for coronavirus-related reasons.

Madison Mayor Paul Finley said we’re seeing a difference as people continue to wear masks and sanitize.

Finley said there are less people quarantining due to coronavirus in Madison County, at about 807.

He also said precautions are being taken to keep people safe when they vote.

The next news conference is scheduled for Monday at noon.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials are holding a news conference about coronavirus Wednesday afternoon in Huntsville.

At noon, we expect to hear from Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers and Madison Mayor Paul Finley.

