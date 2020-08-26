Number of people with coronavirus hospitalized in North Alabama continues to decrease

UPDATE: Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said numbers are trending in the right direction. He said systemwide, there are 135 people with coronavirus hospitalized in North Alabama, which is down from a week ago. Of those patients, 36 are in ICUs and 21 are on ventilators.

Spillers said 71 people with coronavirus are hospitalized in Huntsville Hospital’s Madison County facilities, which is down 21 from last week. There are 14 in ICUs and 11 on ventilators.

Crestwood Medical Center has 11 inpatients with coronavirus.

Spillers said a manageable number of coronavirus inpatients in the region would be below 60. He said statewide numbers are slowly moving in a positive direction, and the number of people seeking tests continues to go down.

Spillers said the rate of people testing positive for coronavirus locally has fallen to about 6%. He said statewide, it’s probably closer to 7%.

He expressed concerns about communities with large universities and people gathering at high school football games leading to an increase of people with coronavirus and the number of inpatients in hospitals.

According to Spillers, about 77 employees in the Huntsville Hospital system are out for coronavirus-related reasons, which is down 20 from last week and an overall high of about 250. He described staffing as “good” right now.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said 712 people are currently quarantined due to coronavirus.

The next news conference is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 31.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials are holding a news conference about coronavirus Wednesday afternoon in Huntsville.

At noon, we expect to hear from Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers and Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

As of Wednesday morning, 6,008 total cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Madison County.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

You can find more coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.