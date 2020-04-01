Huntsville City Schools providing WIFI for students during coronavirus shutdown

UPDATE: Huntsville City Schools are working with ADTRAN and Huntsville Utilities to make WIFI available within 300 yards of schools. This is expected to be set up by Monday.

There will also be school buses equipped with WIFI on each campus in the district Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The district is working to provide meals for student at all campuses.

Find more about the district's plans here.

FROM EARLIER:

The Huntsville City Schools system is holding a virtual news conference on its new learning plan Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The district is updating students, parents and employees on how it will use traditional and digital resources for the rest of the school year.

Right now, we know the district worked with the City of Huntsville to reserve the Von Braun Center for graduation on June 25 and June 26. The school calendar will be followed with school ending on May 21.

April 6 will be a blended learning open house for teachers to reach out and families to learn the program. Lessons will start April 7.

