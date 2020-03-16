Clear

City of Huntsville declares state of emergency in response to coronavirus

The City of Huntsville has declared a state of emergency.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 2:00 PM
Updated: Mar 16, 2020 3:21 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: The City of Huntsville has declared a state of emergency.

FROM EARLIER:

Huntsville City Council is holding an emergency meeting about its coronavirus response.

The city of Huntsville is expected to declare a state of emergency. The city is preparing to have daily news conferences for the foreseeable future.

