UPDATE: The City of Huntsville has declared a state of emergency.
----------------
FROM EARLIER:
Huntsville City Council is holding an emergency meeting about its coronavirus response.
The city of Huntsville is expected to declare a state of emergency. The city is preparing to have daily news conferences for the foreseeable future.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.
Related Content
- City of Huntsville declares state of emergency in response to coronavirus
- President Trump declares national emergency for coronavirus response
- City of Huntsville declares state of emergency, meets with hospitals to discuss Coronavirus
- Tennessee governor declares emergency over coronavirus
- Madison County Commission declares state of emergency amid coronavirus outbreak
- Huntsville, Madison mayors seek state of emergency declarations to fight coronavirus
- Huntsville mayor to discuss city’s coronavirus response
- Morgan County Commission declares state of emergency to deal with coronavirus
- Mayors of Huntsville, Madison update public on coronavirus response
- Huntsville Havoc season officially over in response to coronavirus crisis
Scroll for more content...